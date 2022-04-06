HPD: Teen shot in the neck while visiting apartment with friends

Details are limited at this time but the teen is expected to survive, according to police.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HOUSTON — A teen was shot in the neck while visiting an apartment with friends, according to the Houston Police Department.

The shooting happened around 11:45 p.m. Friday in the 12500 block of Dunlap Street in southwest Houston.

Police say the teen entered an apartment where other friends were, who are also juveniles.

At some point the victim was shot in the neck, but police did not say when and where, or if they know who fired the weapon.

The other juveniles involved remained at the apartment and gave statements to police as investigators continue to figure out what happened.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is stable. He is expected to survive.