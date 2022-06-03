Fugitive captured after search warrant served at Newton County home

It happened Thursday in the 500 Block of County Road 4089 in Sandjack, Texas.

NEWTON COUNTY, Texas — A fugitive is behind bars after Southeast Texas officials served a warrant at a Newton County home.

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office, with the help of the U.S. Marshal Services and Jasper Police Department, arrested Jacoby O’Neal Barnes.

His total bond amount is set at $80,000, according to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office.

Barnes was arrested on the following charges:

Evading Arrest Detention

Manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance

Sexual assault of a child

Fraud use/poss ID Info

Theft prop

Ride/not secured by safety belt

From a Newton County Sheriff’s Office news release...

Fugitive Arrest: On June 2, 2022, at approximately 7:39 PM hours, the Newton County Sheriff’s Office assisted by the U.S. Marshal Services and Jasper PD executed an Arrest Warrant in the 500 Block of County Road 4089 in Sandjack, Texas.



Jacoby O’Neal Barnes was arrested on the following charges. He was arraigned on June 3, 2022, and his bond amount was set as follows:

Charges:

Bond Amounts:

Evading Arrest Detention MA $7,500

Man Del CS PG 1 4G< 200G (JCSO) F $10,000.00

FTA/Sexual Asslt Child (JCSO) F2 $50,000.00

Fraud Use/Poss ID Info # Items < 5 FS $7,500.00

Theft Prop > = $750<$2,500 MA $5,000.00

Ride/Not Secured by Safety Belt/PA (Fine & Cost: $225.00)



There were no reported injuries on the scene.