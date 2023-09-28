'We're real excited' | Lamar State College Orange unveils new electromechanical technology buildings

Students will be able to learn about everything from hydraulics, pneumatics, electrical systems and machining.

ORANGE, Texas — Lamar State College Orange has two brand new electromechanical technology buildings.

The new space creates lots of new opportunities for students. They'll be able to learn about everything from hydraulics, pneumatics, electrical systems and machining.

Teachers and students got the chance to try out the new buildings for the first time Thursday.

"We're real excited because we're using state of the art equipment so that our students will learn on the things that they will need to use once they go into the field," said President Dr. Thomas Johnson.

This is a facility that will train the workers of tomorrow.

"This building has been specifically laid out and designed by local industry, funded by local industry, the equipment you see here, they fund. They are that serious about this," said Division Director of Industry and Manufacturing Howard Bailey.

This allows serious changes for serious students who are eager to learn and apply their skills in the classroom and out in the field.

"It's a very good course to get in to. We go to school two days a week. Three days a week I'll go to work, then the other two I'll be here at school," said Student Lane Jacobs.

Faculty at Lamar Orange hope the addition of the new wing will involve even more industry partnerships so students gain real-world experience.

"Our primary mission is to create a new generation of worker. We're a true earn and learn model. We work in lockstep with industry, they work with us, we work with them. What we teach here, they go the next day to the production floor to the plant, and they apply that knowledge at that time," Bailey said.

This is hands-on learning for a reasonable cost.

Dr. Johnson says this is one of Lamar Orange's most outstanding qualities. He told 12News it helps them attract the most dedicated and qualified students.

"We work very close with our local partners in industry as well as the state legislature as well as federal state grants that we're able to bring in, so that we're able to buy the equipment, build the buildings, get scholarships, so our students can graduate with little to no debt," said Dr. Johnson.

Dr. Johnson and the college's faculty are looking forward to continuing to supply all their students with the best tools and the best environment for its campus.