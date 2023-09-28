Three juveniles in custody after taking police on a low-speed chase through Beaumont

The original call came in at 2:18 p.m. and was in the 100 block of Ridgeland according to Beaumont police.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A red Hyundai Elantra took Beaumont police on a low-speed chase Thursday afternoon.

Three juveniles are now in custody after police managed to stop the car.

The original call came in at 2:18 p.m. and was in the 100 block of Ridgeland according to Beaumont police.

The chase ended at 3580 South MLK.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.