Trial begins for man accused of attempted murder of two Beaumont Police officers in 2022

Jalon Nixon and Reginald Guillory are both charged with two counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer.

Example video title will go here for this video

BEAUMONT, Texas — One of two Beaumont men accused of attempting to murder two Beaumont Police officers at the front door of an apartment in July 2022 is standing trial on the charges this week.

Jury selection got underway Monday afternoon in the trial of Jalon Nixon, 19, who is charged with two counts of aggravated assault of a peace officer.

(EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video first aired in July 2022.)

The trial is taking place before Judge Raquel West in the 252nd District Court.

Testimony is expected to begin on Tuesday.

Nixon and Reginald Guillory, 19, were both indicted on the charges in July 2022 after police say they attempted to kill two Beaumont officers at the Glen Oaks Apartments in the 500 block of Dowlen Road.

Guillory has not yet been tried.

Two Beaumont officers were sent to an apartment at the complex for a "civil standby" call according to a probable cause affidavit in the case.

After the officers identified themselves twice through the door, it opened and they were faced with two men pointing guns directly at them according to the affidavit.

One of the officers said he heard the “click" of a trigger from one of the suspect’s guns, but the gun malfunctioned and it did not fire.

Both men ran away from the officers and back into the apartment the affidavit said. They were later identified with body camera footage as Nixon and Guillory.

Nixon was arrested by officers and Guillory reportedly jumped out of a three-story window and run from the scene. He was arrested two days later after his mother talked him into turning himself in according to file stories.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

MORE | Find all our 12News crime stories

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.