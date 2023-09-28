Golden Triangle Polymers Company commits to hiring Southeast Texas-based vendors with 'Local First' program

Local First's goal is to spend $50 billion in Southeast Texas over the next 20 years.

ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — Golden Triangle Polymers Company is doubling down their commitment to hiring local by shopping with small businesses in Orange County to help build their new petrochemical plant in Orange.

Golden Triangle Polymers launched Local First in March 2023 with a $400,000 donation to Workforce Solutions Southeast Texas and Orange County.

Local First is a community program that aims to place the Orange County and Golden Triangle region first when sourcing suppliers, vendors, and workforce for the project, according to the website.

The company is already spending their money locally from restaurants who can cater to event planners and office suppliers.

92 Southeast Texas small business owners have already signed up to be venders in the Local First program. The program is so successful that $100 million has already been pumped into the Southeast Texas economy.

One of those businesses is Pro Offset Printing Co. out of OrangeField.

The graphics, posters and flyers that are seen around the Local First office are from the small businesses.

Golden Triangle Polymers reps say it's pretty easy to get involved.

"Whenever a local business goes on our Local First vendor's list, they're getting exposure, not only to us, but six other major construction companies. So, this is an opportunity that some of the small businesses may have never been able to see before," said Golden Triangle Polymers Communications Lead, Heather Betancourt.

Local First program will host workshops in October to educate small business owners on how to place bids with large industries and teach contract negotiations.

Small businesses interested in attending the workshops can register here.

Golden Triangle Polymers says it needs 4,500 construction workers to help build the plant.

The company is working with Workforce Solutions of Southeast Texas to find employees and launched a new website called https//www.localfirst.setworks.org.

