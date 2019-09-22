BEAUMONT, Texas — As southeast Texas begins the long process of recovering from Tropical Storm Imelda, it's important for anyone with storm damage to report it to the proper authorities.

12News has compiled a list of official agencies you can contact if you have storm damage on your property. In addition to government and municipal offices, you should contact your insurance providers if possible to report damage.

For general storm damage, you should contact the American Red Cross general line at 866-526-8300. You can enter your information by choosing option 3 from the automated menu. The voice will say Hurricane Harvey, but the Red Cross will accept damage reports from Imelda victims. There is no current time frame for when you will be contacted by the Red Cross after reporting.

Chambers County

Chambers County encourages residents to take photos of their flood damage before beginning any repairs or demolition. We are keeping a number of the County Box Sites open 7 days a week and from 8AM – 7PM daily to enable the disposal of your storm debris.

An official with Chambers County said crews will be on site Tuesday for damage assessment. Residents are encouraged to call the American Red Cross at 1-866-526-8300. There is currently no mechanism in place for providing assistance at this time for those who have reported damage. As soon as that information is provided to 12News, it will be updated here. Check the county's Facebook page for live updates.

The Chambers County Fire Marshal said all organizations should send the number of facilities damaged an an estimated cost as soon as possible. The estimated damage is just that, an estimate. It can be changed later and will help the state reach the money amount required to trigger a Presidential Declaration. If you have already submitted this information to the state directly via a DSO, there is no need to submit your information to local officials.

Hardin County

If you live in Hardin County and your home flooded, please let officials know by sending an email to disaster@co.hardin.tx.us with your name, address and phone number. You may also reach them at 409-246-5198. This will help with damage assessment needed for FEMA eligibility for the area.

Jasper County

If your home received damage or flooding in Jasper or Newton Counties, please call 409-994-2543 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Sunday. Starting Monday, the Texas AgriLIFE Extension will be in the area assessing reported damage.

Jefferson County

If you live in Jefferson County and your home was damaged, you should contact the American Red Cross at 866-526-8300. The City of Beaumont is meeting Sunday to determine the best plan of action for residents. Check 12NewsNow.com for the latest information.

If you live in the City of Beaumont, you can call the damage assessment reporting hotline at 409-980-8823 or 409-980-8824. The city also has a map with reported damages in Beaumont at this link.

TDEM and FEMA crews will be on the ground Tuesday for damage assessment in unincorporated areas of the county.

Liberty County

If you live in Liberty County, email your name, address and contact information to lcoemdamages@gmail.com or call 936-334-3219 during business hours. Only register damage once and do not register your damage with the stear flyer that is floating around, county officials posted on Facebook. As soon as more information is available, it will be updated here.

If you need help cleaning your property, call the Crisis Clean Up Hotline at 1-800-451-1954. NOTE: This number does not guarantee you will be helped but your information will be provided to volunteer groups.



Newton County

If your home received damage or flooding in Jasper or Newton Counties, please call 409-994-2543 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Sunday. Starting Monday, the Texas AgriLIFE Extension will be in the area assessing reported damage.

Orange County

Residents of Orange County are asked to fill out the Imelda Damage Survey on the Orange County government website. You can find that survey by clicking here.

The survey will NOT register you with FEMA, does NOT replace your personal insurance claim, does not guarantee assistance to your property and will be shared with disaster relief organizations to distribute assistance.

If your home has flood damage and you don't know where to begin, here are the first steps you should take.

Be careful entering your home: If possible, wear protective shoes and clothing.

If possible, wear protective shoes and clothing. Document the damage: Take lots of pictures and jot down notes.

Take lots of pictures and jot down notes. Contact Entergy: If outlets and fuse boxes got wet, don't touch them until you get the OK.

If outlets and fuse boxes got wet, don't touch them until you get the OK. Drying out: Remove all standing water and clean surfaces with bleach.

Remove all standing water and clean surfaces with bleach. Beware of mold: It can form 24 to 48 hours after a flood.

If you have flood insurance, file a claim with your insurance company. An insurance adjuster will come to inspect your home. You will work with the adjuster on what your policy covers.