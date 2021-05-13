Homeowner shoots man in chest after reported forced entry over custody issue

Deputies responded to a reported shooting at a home on County Road 3260 on Thursday around 4:30 p.m.

COLMESNEIL, Texas — Tyler County deputies are investigating a fatal shooting that may be linked to a “lengthy child custody issue,” according to a news release from the Tyler County Sheriff’s Office.

Witnesses on the scene told investigators a man forced himself into the home and was shot in the chest by the homeowner, according to the release.

The man was declared dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Milton Powers. Officials are not releasing the name of the man at this time.

The homeowner and witnesses were taken in for questioning, the release says.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

Full news release from Tyler County Sheriff's Office...

On Thursday, May 13, 2021, at approximately 4:30 pm, Tyler County Deputies responded to a reported shooting. Deputies arrived at a residence on County Road 3260 in the Colmesneil area and observed a male individual with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Several witnesses on scene told deputies and investigators the male forced his way into the residence and was shot by the home owner. At this time, the shooting appears to be related to a lengthy child custody issue.

The male individual was pronounced deceased at the scene by Justice of the Peace Milton Powers. The home owner was taken to the Tyler County Justice Center for questioning, as well as witnesses. The identity of the deceased and home owner are not being released at this time.