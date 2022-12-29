Hemphill man convicted for murder after skipping 3rd day of trial arrested by US Marshals

Matthew Edgar was convicted and sentenced to 99 years for murder in absentia after he quit showing up during his trial.

SABINE COUNTY, Texas — A man that was on the run for nearly a year after not showing up for the 3rd day of testimony in his murder trial is finally behind bars.

Around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, December 29, 2022 the U.S. Marshal’s Service arrested Matthew Edgar, according to the Sabine County Sheriff’s Office.

Edgar was convicted of killing his girlfriend Livye Lewis, 19, in 2020.

He was found guilty by a Sabine County jury on Thursday January 27, 2022 as deputies, officers, and state troopers combed the county looking for him. He was sentenced to 99 years in prison.

Edgar, who was free on a $50,000 bond, didn't show up for the third day of his trial the morning of January 27, 2022 in Sabine County, according to the sheriff's office.

Edgar was formerly on the Texas Department of Public Safety’s Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list.

A reward of up to $5,000 was offered for information that lead to his capture.

He was immediately taken to the Sabine County Jail to await formal sentencing by the court.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.