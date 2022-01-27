Sabine County Sheriff's deputies searching for man who didn't show up for day 3 of murder trial

The sheriff's office said he did not show up for trial Thursday morning in Sabine County.

SABINE COUNTY, Texas — The Sabine County Sheriff's Office is looking for a Hemphill man who failed to appear in court for day three of testimonies in his trial.

The sheriff's office said Matthew Edgar, of Hemphill, was on trial for murder but did not show up for trial Thursday morning in Sabine County.

The victim in the murder case has been identified as Livye Lewis, according to the sheriff's office.

As of Thursday afternoon, Sabine County deputies are searching for Edgar. Deputies searched his home and a wooded area where the homicide happened.

He was out on a $50,000 bond when the trial began.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

