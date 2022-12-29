Dream Center of Southeast Texas opens up recovery program for women

The S.U.C.C.E.S.S. program includes a residential facility for up to 24 women who are recovering from addictions and life-controlling problems.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Dream Center of Southeast Texas started a new program for women in recovery.

The Supernatural Understanding for Conquering Chaos and Eradicating Self-Sabotage (S.U.C.C.E.S.S.) program is a three-phase recovery program.

The center offers a one-year faith-based recovery program, an optional six-to-12-month training phase and an optional six-to-12-month transitional phase, upon completion of the first two phases.

The mission of the program is to reach the lost and hurting with the hope of Christ, while at the same time helping them to transition safely back into society and learn to live responsibly on their own, according to a press release provided by the Dream Center of Southeast Texas.

The program is a work structured program that teaches women the ethics needed to be successful long-term in society and helps them stay connected to recovery support groups.

The program is free of charge and doesn’t require any insurance or an entry fee.

Before the opening the women's program, the Dream Center of Southeast Texas only had a program dedicated to helping men.