Lamar University students share experience filming for 'The College Tour' Amazon Prime series

The show is expected to premiere April 2023 on Amazon Prime.

Example video title will go here for this video

BEAUMONT, Texas — Ten students from Lamar University students are being featured in Amazon Prime's newest show.

"The College Tour" series takes viewers behind the scenes through the life of college students from around the country, which now includes a special stop in Southeast Texas.

From top ranked education, to diverse students and a campus full of things to do, there's a lot to love about Lamar University.

This experience is something senior Alexis Miller was elated to share as part of The College Tour series.

"I was like I got this really cool opportunity it came from Ms. Rodriguez in the public affairs management and she thinks I should do it," Miller said.

Miller and other Lamar students answered the call for audition videos after it was posted to the university's Facebook page.

A simple two-minute video later, junior Stephanie Barron and her roommate Hannah couldn't contain their excitement for being chosen.

"I was really excited I didn't really like think I was going to get picked! I remember just submitting it and I was like I hope they pick me. Then they picked us and I remember the first thing I did was text Hannah," Barron said.

Lamar University junior Zaid Mohammed is majoring in Biology and couldn't wait to share what he enjoys the most about his school during his audition video.

"What I really enjoyed about Lamar was the research aspect and working in my lab I think was really cool to showcase that part about Lamar," Mohammed said.

Throughout the entire experience, there was one thing each student had in common, which is the fun they had behind the scenes.

"We were able to have fun, we took pictures, we laughed, it was a great experience and I had so much fun and i'm so glad that I got chosen for this opportunity," Miller said.

These memories will last a lifetime in the students' minds and online, but one moment takes the cake for Barron.

"I got to play ping-pong with President Taylor so i'm hoping to see that on film. I want to see what shots they got and I think that'll be fun," Barron said.

The show is expected to premiere April 2023 on Amazon Prime.