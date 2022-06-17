Beaumont nonprofit teams up with Fire Museum of Texas for free fire safety event this weekend

Saturday, Make Ends Meet is partnering with the Fire Museum to host lunch at the museum from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.



“Ron has a great organization with me to meet different families throughout our community,” said Dana Ward, the director of the fire museum. “And what the Fire Museum does is that. That's all we're worried about as a community.”



She said the children will also learn about fire safety.



“They'll also be experiencing fire safety planning with their families, helping to encourage them whenever they go home to come up with exit plans, whenever they have an emergency, learning 911,” Ward said.



While students are out for summer break, Nepveux said this is an event that'll keep them busy and out of trouble.



“We that's what we started this program for we want the kids to have something positive and fun to do get them out of mischief,” Nepveux said. “The positive thing is they're going to learn a lot about fire safety. That's what the purpose, the intention of it is but also just have a good time.”



Both Ward and Nepveux said Saturday’s event is the first of many to come.



“Want to encourage them to come back if not every year, you know, maybe twice a year,” Ward said. “Who knows. I mean, our biggest outreach is our community.”