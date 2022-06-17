Church in Orange partners with Southeast Texas businesses to help feed the community

The church, 5 Under Golf Center, and Nursing Neighbors teamed up for a weeklong event to feed hungry families.

ORANGE, Texas — As inflation rises, the Orange Church of God is partnering with businesses in the region to help the community.



"What we have done during this collaboration, is to come together to help meet the need of children and families during the summer," Pastor De’mo Moffett said.

Families can get a free meal on June 20-24 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Orange Church of God Embassy of Grace.

Truckloads of food like chicken, turkey, and mixed vegetables were dropped off at the church, thanks to donations from 5 Under.



Moffett said the hope is to help children and their families get a home-cooked meal this summer.

"We have more than enough food thanks to 5 Under Golf Center to be able to serve hundreds of people next week. We're going to prepare here and they're going to get a hot meal," Moffett said.

5 under marketing director Morgan Talbot said the food was dropped off Wednesday to prepare not just one dinner, but dinner for the entire week.

"We received all the food, so we're donating that food back to the church of God. plenty of food to feed the community for the whole week," Talbot said.

Serving the community is nothing new to Moffett, but this is the first time he's done an event with a collaboration like this.

Moffett said with the increase in gas prices and other needs, the timing was perfect for collaborating and hosting this event.



He said with the increased need, this time is different.



"People are still hungry,” Moffett said. “In my lifetime, we've never had $5 a gallon for gas, so as we do this, the need is there."



If you're wondering if you're eligible, Moffett said there's only one requirement.



"Do you have a hunger? That's it," Moffett said.

The Orange Church of God Embassy of Grace is located at 1911 N 16th Street in Orange.



