Vidor Jr. High choir teacher indicted on child sex assault charges

VIDOR, Texas — A junior high school choir teacher in Vidor has been indicted by an Orange County grand jury on child sex assault charges.

Vidor Junior High School choir director Robin Corley was indicted by the grand jury on charges of continuous sexual abuse of a child and sexual assault of a child. She is currently free on a a $275,000 bond.

Corley was placed on administrative leave in April 2022 after allegations were made by a former student according to a statement by the Vidor Independent School district.

The district did not give any details about the "allegations."

The district cooperated with Orange County law enforcement officials and the Texas Rangers while the case was investigated the statement said.

The district is taking the "proper steps" regarding her employment now that she has been indicted by an Orange County Grand jury the statement said.

"Vidor ISD's primary concern is always the safety of our children, and actions negatively affecting the well-being of one or more of these young ones will not be tolerated by the District," according to the statement.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

