‘The good ole days’ | Calder Woods celebrates Father’s Day weekend with annual car show

The show is back to its original format as way to remind people of the past.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BEAUMONT, Texas — Calder Woods Senior Living Community kicked off Father’s Day weekend with its annual car show.



During the pandemic, Calder Woods was forced to format the event as a parade to reduce risks for its residents.



But now, the show is back to its original format as a way to remind people of the past.

"We hope they enjoy strolling around, looking at the old cars, and it reminds them of the good ole days when gasoline was 10 cents a gallon. And uh, they just share memories, and remember the good ole days."

This year, the theme was the hit 1978 film Grease.

The event featured 50 cars in total. People won prizes and enjoyed a “soda shop lunch.”