No injuries after fire truck overturns into ditch on Hwy US 90, west of Beaumont

The crash happened Tuesday around 2:25 p.m. on US Highway 90 in Nome, officials said.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety are investigating a crash involving a fire truck that rolled into a ditch just west of Beaumont.

12News crew at the scene saw a fire truck laying in a ditch near Thompson Road.

The fire truck’s front right tire had a blowout, which caused the truck it to drift to the right and roll into the ditch, DPS says.

Officials said they responded to an overturned fire truck that was headed back to Georgia. Jefferson County ESD 3 Chief Phillip Kibodeaux said it's common for fire trucks to commute through Southeast Texas for various reasons.

The overturned fire truck was in the process of being transferred back to a fire department in Georgia.

A driver and a passenger were inside the truck, but no one was injured during the crash, DPS says.

No major traffic delays on Highway US 90 are reported due to the crash.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

JEFFERSON COUNTY – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is investigating a crash involving a fire truck on U.S. Highway 90, at mile marker 904, that occurred today, June 7, 2022.

The preliminary investigation indicates that at approximately 2:25 p.m., a 1994 Cub Cadet fire truck was traveling east. It is reported that the fire truck’s front right tire had a blow out, causing it to drift off the road to the right and into the ditch, at which point it rolled onto its right side.

The driver, identified as 55-year-old Steve Carver and passenger, 36-year-old Railey Ward, both from the State of Georgia, were not injured.

There is no additional information available at this time.