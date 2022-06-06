Suspect in custody, charged with manslaughter after May shooting at Port Arthur apartment complex leaves woman dead days later

Lawrence Bartain Edwards is being held in the Jefferson County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Officers have made an arrest in connection to the deadly shooting of a woman last month at a Port Arthur apartment complex.

Justice of the Peace Ben Collins tells 12News Lawrence Bartain Edwards, 35, of Port Arthur, is charged with manslaughter for the crime at Louis Manor Apartments. Edwards is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail on a $100,000 bond, according to jail records.

Justice of the Peace Naomi Doyle set Edwards' bond, Collins said.

The shooting happened on Monday, May 23, 2022 at the complex in the 1300 block of Joe Louis Avenue around 11:30 a.m. after receiving a call about a shooting. The apartments are located near Booker T. Washington Elementary School.

Judge Collins said the shooting started out as a verbal argument that escalated.

When officers arrived, they found a woman and a man both suffering from a gunshot wounds, according to a prior Port Arthur Police Department news release.

The woman had been shot in the neck. She died days later at the hospital. The man survived.

