x
Jasper County deputies searching for missing 14-year-old Buna girl

Kelli Hagan was seen last at her home in Buna on Monday around 10:30 p.m., officials said.
Credit: Hardin County Sheriff's Office

BUNA, Texas — Deputies in Jasper County are asking for help in searching for a missing 14-year-old girl from Buna.

The Jasper County Sheriff's Office said Kelli Hagan was seen last at her home in Buna on Monday around 10:30 p.m.

Deputies believe she may be in the Beaumont area.

Hagan is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall, 200 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. She might be wearing a black shirt and black leggings. 

Officials also said a silver car could be involved in the investigation.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Jasper County Sheriff's Office at (409) 384-5417.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

