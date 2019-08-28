ORANGE, Texas — Orange County Commissioners took action Tuesday to make the region more attractive to Chevron Phillips, which may choose the county as home for a new $5 billion plant expansion.

On Tuesday, commissioners decided to turn 1,700 acres of land into a reinvestment zone.

"This is something that is going to be good for Orange County," said Kirk Roccaforte, Orange County Commissioner Pct. 3.

Roccaforte is excited about the potential Chevron Phillips expansion.

The land where the potential expansion could be built is in his precinct.

Tuesday, Orange County Commissioners voted unanimously to turn the land into a reinvestment zone.

Reinvestment zoning is needed for tax abatement.

"The reinvestment zone is just one more step in citing a project here in Orange County," explained Jessica Hill, Director of Economic Development in Orange County.

Hill said the potential project has been in the works for four years.

"Projects like this take a long time and and it's a process and we have to ensure that processes are followed," said Hill.

Orange County is one of three areas Chevron Phillips could potentially build the ethylene plant expansion.

Roccaforte knows how significant it would be for Orange to win out.

"It would open up places for great growth and some job opportunities and new expansions around the area," said Roccaforte.