Cotton Creek Winery employee organizing benefit for boss after cancer diagnosis

BEAUMONT, Texas — Southeast Texans are rallying behind the owner of Cotton Creek Winery, who has recently been diagnosed with stage 4 lung and liver cancer.

Derek McWilliams and AnnaBeth Leger are hosting a benefit for Artie Tucker, to help him and his wife Traci Tucker with medical bills and other expenses.

The event will be on Saturday, Feb.12 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the winery located at 6755 Phelan Blvd. Ste. 10.

There will be a link sale, chips, drinks and merchandise to support Artie’s fight. There will also be live music and an appearance from the Corvette Club.

McWilliams is a long-time employee of the Tuckers and felt the need to help out his bosses, whom he considers family. He said the Tuckers never fail in giving back to the community, so he hopes that Southeast Texans return the favor in their time of need.

"The Cotton Creek Winery is near and dear to my heart. It's all about supporting family-owned, local businesses," McWilliams said.

T-shirts will be available for purchase onsite Saturday on a first-come first-serve basis. Shirts can also be pre-ordered.

For those who want to pre-order shirts, name, size and payment is needed. Various sizes can be ordered including:

S-XL-$25.00

2X- $28

3X- $30

A donation account is set up at DuGood Federal Credit Union under "Artie Tucker Benefit". Donations and T-shirts payments can also be made on other platforms including:

Venmo: @dmac2102 (last 4 digits of cell 9258)

Zelle: 409-350-9258

Facebook pay: Derek McWilliams

Cash payment drop off at Cotton Creek Winery in sealed envelope with name and shirt size

The Cotton Creek Winery has wines located on premise and are available by the taste, glass or by the bottle. Their gift store has a large assortment of wine gifts and accessories, according to their website.

Their tasting bar is open Wednesday and Thursday from 5:00 pm to 9:00 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. You will be able to taste three of their premium wines for $9.

If you’d just like to sit down, relax and enjoy a glass or a bottle of wine with friends, they have cheese plates or when the kitchen opens in the evening, appetizers and flatbread pizzas.