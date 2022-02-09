4 armed men rob KFC restaurant in West Orange Tuesday night

The four men pointed weapons at the employee and while they were taking out the trash after closing time.

WEST ORANGE, Texas — Police in West Orange are looking for four armed men who robbed a fast food restaurant late Tuesday night.

Four male suspects, who were wearing dark colored clothing, gloves and masks, accosted an employee at about 10:15 p.m. Tuesday at the Kentucky Fried Chicken at 2207 MacArthur Drive according to a release from the West Orange Police Department.

The four men pointed weapons at the employee, who was taking out the trash after closing time and forced them back into the restaurant police said.

Once inside the suspects stole an "unknown amount of cash" from the register and left in an unknown direction according to the release.

West Orange Police Department news release

Anyone with information about this event if asked to contact the West Orange Police at 409-883-0059 or Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas at 409-833-TIPS (8477)