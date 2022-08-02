2022 early voting in Texas: Southeast Texas political expert breaks down primary election ballots

We're taking a look at races creating the most buzz and how Southeast Texans can stay updated with our 12News election guide.

BEAUMONT, Texas — We're digging into the March primaries. Both parties are pushing hard in the final days before early voting begins.



Soon Texans will make their way to the polls. 12News political expert, Thomas Taschinger says there are two local races that have people talking.



“For Joe Deshotel's old seat, he's vacating the seat,” Taschinger said. “He's retiring. Now on the Republican side, you have three candidates seeking the Jefferson County Commissioner Precinct 2.”



On the ballot for County Commissioner Precinct 2, you'll see the Republicans running are Cary Erickson, Alex Rupp, and Shaun Miller.



And the Democrat running is Julia Rodriguez.

For the state representative seat:



“You have three Democrats running for his position. Christian manual, Joseph Trahan, Lisa Weber,” Taschinger said.



Here at 12news, we are your elections headquarters. For a full guide to the 2022 Texas primary election, you can text 'VOTE' to (409) 838-1212.





You'll receive a link that will bring you to a page with sample ballots and everything you need to know about the big races.



Taschinger said this is the first election with changes to mail-in ballots.



“There have already been a few problems,” Taschinger said. “People have tried to get a ballot sent to them by mail and there were some glitches, and that's being ironed out. So, again, it'll be interesting to see how this affects early voting.”



And across Texas voters in each party will pick their candidates for governor, lt. Governor, agriculture commissioner, and others.



Tashinger doesn't expect a big change to the balance of power in Austin.



"Democrats were moving closer in the legislature in the house at least to getting a majority but they kind of stagnated in 2020,” Taschinger said. “They're going to see if they can move forward and try to see if they can take a majority but so far Republicans have controlled the house and Senate for many, many years and they believe they will continue to do some after the next election."



But Taschinger said both parties are counting on you to turn out.



“You're going to have a lot of close races decided by a few dozen votes, and every single vote matters,” Taschinger said.

Here are a few things to know about the upcoming elections:

Early voting starts on February 14th and ends on the 25th.

The last day registered voters can ask for a mail-in ballot is Friday, February 18. And it must be received, not postmarked by that date.

Election day is Tuesday, March 1. Election season is just around the corner.