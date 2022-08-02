Woman leaves gun at scene of home robbery, sentenced to 10 years for firearms violation

She had six prior felonies and is prohibited by federal law from owning a gun or ammunition.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A woman was sentenced to ten years in prison after she pleaded guilty to possession of a gun, according to a Tuesday announcement from U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston.

On May 18, 2020, Amber LeBlanc, 39, was in the process of robbing a home when the family came home.

She left when the police arrived at the scene. LeBlanc was found by officers underneath another house in the neighborhood, according to court documents.



The homeowners found a bag she left behind with a gun inside. The gun was reported stolen by an associate of LeBlanc.

She had six prior felonies and is prohibited by federal law from owning a gun or ammunition.

She pleaded guilty on October 5, 2021, to possession of a stolen firearm.

LeBlanc was indicted by a federal grand jury on October 8, 2020, and charged with federal firearms violations.

She was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Marcia A. Crone.

