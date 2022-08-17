The driver of the Kenworth, identified as 22-year-old Decedrick Hurst of Mississippi, was cited for stopping in the roadway.

ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are investigating a non-injury crash involving two commercial vehicles.

It happened Wednesday, August 17, 2022 on Interstate 10 eastbound at Martin Luther King Drive.

Troopers believe that at around 2:45 p.m., a 2020 Kenworth truck tractor semi-trailer was traveling east, followed by a 2019 Freightliner truck tractor semi-trailer, according to a news release from DPS.

It is reported that the Kenworth began to have mechanical issues and stopped in the roadway, leading the Freightliner to hit the rear of the Kenworth’s semi-trailer.

The driver of the Kenworth, identified as 22-year-old Decedrick Hurst of Mississippi, was not injured.

Hurst was cited for stopping in the roadway, according to the release.

The driver of the Freightliner was not injured.

From a Texas Department of Public Safety news release:

