Teenager indicted for deadly conduct after Fourth of July shooting left 1 injured

BEAUMONT, Texas — A teenager was indicted Wednesday after he allegedly shot and injured another person on Independence Day.

Perry Hill, 19, was indicted for deadly conduct, a third degree felony.

On Monday, July 4, 2022 at around 7:30 p.m., Beaumont Police officers were on a call for service in the 1800 block of Glasshouse Street, when they heard shots fired, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Officers checked the area and found a victim of a shooting inside a white Toyota Corolla a few blocks away, in the 1600 block of Glasshouse Street. The victim had been shot multiple times and was transported to an area hospital for medical treatment, the affidavit says.

Occupants in the vehicle told officers that someone in a red Dodge Charger began shooting from out the passenger side window.

Someone inside the Toyota was able to identify the shooter as Hill. They said they believed the shooting was in reference to retaliation to a previous incident, according to the affidavit.

The next day, on July 5, 2022, officials with the Criminal Investigations Division of the Beaumont Police Department were told by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office that a stolen red Dodge Charger had been found on Interstate 10.

When deputies approached the car, four people left the vehicle on foot, but were later caught and arrested. One of those passengers was identified as Hill.

Hill is being held in the Jefferson County Jail on a $250,000 bond, according to jail records.

This is a developing story.