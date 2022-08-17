Beaumont man sentenced to 10 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to 2021 robbery at Dollar General

Kenderious Coleman is said to have hit a store employee in the face with a pistol during the robbery.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A 20-year-old Beaumont man will spend the next 10 years in federal prison after a 2021 robbery at a Dollar General left one person injured.

Kenderious DaShawn Coleman pleaded guilty to, "Hobbs Act robbery and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence," on February 14, 2022, according to a Department of Justice release.

The robbery happened on September 10, 2021. Police responded to the Dollar General located on Fannett Road after receiving a call about an armed robbery.

Store employees gave responding officers a description of the suspect who committed the crime. The suspect was wearing a dark colored face mask and carrying a patterned backpack.

The suspect was later identified as Coleman, according to the release.

Coleman pointed a pistol at an employee while demanding money and later hit a store employee in the face with the gun, according to the release. Coleman left the store on foot with $1,500.

Coleman was arrested nearby a short time later with the pistol and stolen money on him.

From a Department of Justice release:

BEAUMONT, Texas – A Beaumont man has been sentenced to federal prison for violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston today.

Coleman was indicted by a federal grand jury on October 6, 2019.

