FBI offering $10K reward for information that leads to arrest of man wanted for 1997 murder of wife

Rogelio Guerra Vasquez is charged with murder in connection with the death of his wife Sugie Vasquez.

ORANGE, Texas — The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for any information that could lead to the arrest of a man wanted for the 1997 murder of his wife.

Rogelio Guerra Vasquez is charged with murder in connection with the death of his wife Sugie Vasquez, according to a FBI Houston Division release. Rogelio and Sugie Vasquez had been married for 21 years when she was killed on May 16, 1997 in Orange.

Rogelio Vasquez was charged with murder on July 10, 1997. A state arrest warrant was issued by the 163rd District Court of Orange County.

On June 12, 2006, a federal arrest warrant for Rogelio Vasquez was issued after he was charged with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

Rogelio Vasquez has ties to or might be residing near Monterrey, Mexico, according to the release. Officials said he should be considered as armed, dangerous and as an escape risk.

From a FBI Houston Division release:

He SHOULD BE CONSIDERED ARMED AND DANGEROUS AND AN ESCAPE RISK.

