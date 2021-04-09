Developers hope newly renovated Beaumont health facility will live up to YMCA'S legacy

Some members of the Beaumont community said when the old YMCA building closed a decade ago, it left a void in the community.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A ribbon cutting ceremony held Friday marked the launch of the Sarah Street Wellness Group. It's a newly renovated Beaumont health and wellness facility.

(Editor's note: The above video is from a September 4, 2021 newscast.)

A developer made plans to bring new life to the old Melton Family Branch Yong Men's Christian Association off of Sarah Street in Beaumont's South End. Developers wanted to build on the legacy of the YMCA.

“[The] original YMCA, the Melton YMCA, which services that area in the South End for a long long time, unfortunately, several years ago, it went out, basically went out of operation,” Chris Boone, city manager, said.

The city council voted unanimously *at a meeting* to rezone the building for a medical facility and sports field and to introduce the old YMCA as the Sarah Street Wellness Group.

“So, the city actually owned the property and sold it to a group out of Houston,” Boone said.

Developers plan for the Sarah Street Wellness Group to not only serve as a community center but also provide medical resources.

"Physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, psychiatric care, along with psychological services," Troy Marsaw, developer, said. "If I can help provide a safe haven for those individuals, I want to do that."

The new facility also has a room dedicated to senior citizens.

"This room will allow seniors to come in every day, Monday through Friday, and have breakfast and lunch," Taffy Richards, Beaumont resident, said.

Richards said the old YMCA building helped grow her into the person she is today and hopes the next generation will find the same spark she did years ago.

"It's just the opportunity to ignite a flame that's been down to re-insight, the cultural wonderfulness," Richard said.