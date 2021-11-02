Daylight saving time ends Sunday! Here's the history behind the biannual time change

We "fall back" one hour on Sunday, Nov. 7 at 2 a.m. Although not everyone likes it getting darker earlier, at least you get an extra hour of sleep!

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — Daylight Saving Time ends this Sunday, Nov. 7 at 2 a.m. You'll need to adjust your clocks back one hour, or "fall back" one hour, as the saying goes.

What is Daylight Saving Time?

Daylight Saving Time is the practice of setting clocks forward one hour from standard time during the warm months, and back one hour in the cool months, in order to make the most out of the natural daylight. You may have heard the common phrase "spring forward, fall back."

The history of Daylight Saving Time

It was first introduced in the United States during World War I. Congress passed the Standard Time Act of 1918. It established five time zones across the U.S. and ordered that clocks move forward one hour in the spring and set back one hour in the fall.

According to the Library of Congress, supporters of Daylight Saving Time believed it was an energy saver. The idea was that if people woke up earlier during the warm months, they'd use less electricity throughout the day.

In 1919, the Standard Time Act was repealed, which did away with Daylight Saving Time. Opponents of DST argued the time change wasn't good for farmers, who were waiting longer to harvest crops in the morning.

DST returned again in 1942 during World War II. This time, the clocks were set ahead an hour for the duration of the war. The idea, again, was to conserve energy. Wartime Daylight Saving Time expired at the end of World War II in 1945. After that, states were free to implement their own daylight-saving policies if they wanted. Several states did different things. North Carolina didn't have Daylight Saving Time for nearly two more decades.

In 1966, Congress passed the Uniform Time Act. It established a yearly time change for the United States. North Carolina has observed DST ever since. Arizona and Hawaii are the only states that do not observe Daylight Saving Time.

Will North Carolina ever get rid of the time change?

Well, it would literally take an act of congress.

The North Carolina State House passed legislation in April 2021 that would stop the biannual clock adjustments. The chamber voted overwhelmingly in favor of the legislation that would move clocks up an hour for good, but it would only go into effect if federal leaders pass a law allowing states to act.

North Carolina isn't the only state that's introduced legislation related to Daylight Saving Time. According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, over the last four years, 19 states have passed resolutions that would put in place a year-round Daylight Saving Time. Again, federal leaders would need to allow such action.

Supporters say a permanent daylight saving time will expand outdoor recreation activities in the evenings. Opponents say it would mean more dark mornings going to school and work.