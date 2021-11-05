Jefferson County seeking extension on rental assistance

There's still emergency federal dollars up for grabs to help families in need but the deadline is at 5 p.m. November 5.

BEAUMONT, Texas — If you live in Jefferson County and are facing eviction there's some help available to you.

But there's a catch. Jefferson County leaders can't get the money out fast enough and now the entire relief program is in question.

The federal money was doled out in March as a part of coronavirus relief plans.

The Texas Rent Relief website notes that "because the total requests for assistance is now exceeding all Texas Rent Relief funds available" they will stop accepting requests on Friday, November, 5, 2021 at 5 p.m.

But Jefferson County has only given out 30 percent of the federal dollars available for the county according to Swain.

The county is seeking an extension for its residents according to Swain.

The state was offering money for the same thing.

So the county needed a vetting process to make sure people were not double dipping from both programs.

Now the county is creating a "program improvement plan" to extend the deadline for the cash to be handed out.

It took the county three months to get the program up and running and complicating distribution of the federal cash.

We are working to learn if an extension has been or will be granted and if so we expect more info on ways Jefferson County families can apply.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.