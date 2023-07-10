Deputies need help finding owner of stolen tractor recovered in Newton County

NEWTON COUNTY, Texas — Deputies need the public's help identifying the owner of a tractor that recovered.
On Monday July 10, 2023 around 11:30 a.m. Newton County Deputies received a call about two stolen tractors near CR 2349 and CR 3035, according to a Newton County Sheriff's Office news release.
Deputies found one of the stolen tractors on a nearby property. The tractor was returned with the property owner's permission.
The second tractor was found, but it is not currently reported as stolen.
Deputies are asking for help to identify the owner of the second tractor so it can be returned.
From a Newton County Sheriff's Office news release:
CAN YOU IDENTIFY THIS TRACTOR?
Date: July 10, 2023
Press Release
Release By Sheriff Robert Burby
Recovered Two Stolen Tractors:
On Monday, July 10, 2023, at approximately 1130 hours, Deputies received a report of two stolen tractors and trailer in the vicinity of CR 2349 and CR 3035. After Deputies arrived on the scene, they located one of the stolen tractors on a nearby property. Permission was obtained from the owner and one of the stolen tractors was recovered and returned to the rightful owner. Further investigation into this incident Deputies were able to locate the other stolen tractor a Kubota L3010. Currently, it is not reported as stolen. This is an active investigation, and we expect to be filing charges on the individuals responsible for this theft. We are asking the public’s help to identify the owner of this tractor to allow its prompt return.
If you recognize this tractor or know the possible owner, please contact the Newton County Sheriff’s Office at (409)379-3636.