Deputies need help finding owner of stolen tractor recovered in Newton County

On Monday, July 10, 2023, at approximately 1130 hours, Deputies received a report of two stolen tractors and trailer in the vicinity of CR 2349 and CR 3035. After Deputies arrived on the scene, they located one of the stolen tractors on a nearby property. Permission was obtained from the owner and one of the stolen tractors was recovered and returned to the rightful owner. Further investigation into this incident Deputies were able to locate the other stolen tractor a Kubota L3010. Currently, it is not reported as stolen. This is an active investigation, and we expect to be filing charges on the individuals responsible for this theft. We are asking the public’s help to identify the owner of this tractor to allow its prompt return.