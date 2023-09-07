Search continues for missing woman on Neches River

The search is taking place on the river north of Village Creek where Hardin, Jasper and Orange Counties intersect.

SILSBEE, Texas — The search for a missing swimmer on the Neches River resumed at daybreak Sunday morning.

Rescuers spent late Saturday afternoon and into the evening search for a missing woman on the river.

The search is taking place on the Neches River in an area north of Village Creek where Hardin, Jasper and Orange Counties intersect according to Capt. Ryan Hall of the Texas Game Wardens.

A man and his wife were boating in the area and stopped for a swim and the woman went underwater but never surfaced Hall said.

Authorities were first notified before 5 p.m. about the incident Hall said.

Multiple agencies are involved in the search for the woman.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.