19-year-old woman hospitalized after single-vehicle crash near Vidor Sunday evening

PINE FOREST, Texas — A 19-year-old woman was taken to the hospital on a medical helicopter after a single-vehicle crash near Vidor Sunday evening, according to an Orange County Deputy at the scene.

The deputy told 12News the crash happened around 5 p.m. on Pine Forest Drive near FM105. Officials had to use the jaws of life to get the woman out of her vehicle.

DPS Troopers are investigating the crash.

12News has reached out to DPS for more information.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.