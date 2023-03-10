Trial begins for man accused of murdering man on Christmas Day in 2020

Fredrick Harden, 50, plead not guilty to killing Christopher Brown, 25, of Beaumont after a fight ensued in the End-Zone Sports Lounge parking lot.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A murder trial began Tuesday for a Beaumont man who allegedly shot another man outside of a sports bar on Christmas in 2020.

Fredrick Harden, 50, is accused of killing Christopher Brown, 25, of Beaumont after a fight ensued in the End-Zone Sports Lounge parking lot.

Harden is facing two charges, assault with a deadly weapon and first-degree murder. He is currently on trial for his murder charge before Judge John Stevens in the Criminal District Court.

Harden plead not guilty to murder.

The prosecution's opening statement on Tuesday claimed Harden was identified by eye-witnesses and had telephone admissions to killing Brown.

According to the prosecution, a fight ensued between two women in the bar parking lot and Brown began to video the fight on the Snapchat app. Brown was then confronted by Harden who slapped the phone from his hands and shot Brown in the chest.

However, Harden's attorney, Ryan Gertz, claims Harden was trying to break up the female fight when he noticed Brown videoing the fight and slapped the phone from his hands.

Gertz claims Brown punched Harden in the face and two of Brown's friends assisted Brown into fighting Harden at the same time.

Gertz believes Brown acted in self defense.

Witness testimony followed opening statements and will continue Wednesday.

