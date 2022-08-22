Two dead after Monday night head-on wreck on Highway 62 in Orange County, troopers investigating

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

ORANGE, Texas — Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety are investigating a Monday night crash that claimed the lives of two people.

It happened on Highway 62 in Orange County, near Tulane Road. Troopers believe a 2019 Kia passenger car was traveling south and a 2014 Honda passenger car was traveling north around 9:30 p.m., according to a Texas Department of Public Safety release.

The Honda is said to have traveled into the oncoming lane and hit the Kia head-on.

The driver of the Kia was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the Honda was taken to Christus St. Elizabeth, where they were later pronounced dead.

The identities of both drivers are not being released at this time pending family notification.

From a Texas Department of Public Safety release:

