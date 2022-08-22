409Sports Blitz Game of The Week: Port Arthur Memorial at Port Neches-Groves

Neighboring schools open the season in our 409Sports Blitz Game of The Week!

PORT NECHES, Texas — The 409Sports Blitz is heading to The Reservation to start the season!

On Friday night Ashly Elam and Cameron Sibert will team up for pregame reports and the 409Sports Blitz live from Indian Stadium at 10:20 pm.

Port Arthur Memorial's talented roster will travel less than five miles to meet a Port Neches-Groves team that is coming off a Regional appearance in the 2021 5A-Division II playoffs.

While this is only the fourth meeting between the Titans and Indians, PNG had plenty of history with long standing series against Thomas Jefferson and Lincoln.

Those old rivalries have led to big crowns when Port Arthur Memorial and Port Neches-Groves have a rare meeting.

The Titans won an overtime thriller in their last visit to Indian Stadium back in 2020, with all three previous meetings being decided by eight points or less.

409SPORTS BLITZ GAME OF THE WEEK

Port Arthur Memorial Titans (0-0) at Port Neches-Groves Indians (0-0)

Indian Stadium, Friday 7:00 pm

Series: Memorial leads 2-1

Last Meeting: 2020, Memorial 38-32 (OT)

Last PNG win: 2017 (44-36)

SERIES

2016: Memorial, 33-28

2017: PNG, 44-36

2020: Memorial, 38-32

Average Score

Memorial 35.7

PNG 34.7

409SPORT BLITZ BONUS GAMES WITH LIVE REPORTS

(Subject to change)

Nederland at West Orange-Stark (Saphire Cervantes)

Houston Lamar at West Brook (Latisia Keahey)

Newton at Anahuac (James Grant)