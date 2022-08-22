Port Neches Police Chief Paul Lemoine reflects on 38 years in law enforcement after announcing retirement

"I hope I've done everything in my power to fulfill my oath of honor."

Example video title will go here for this video

PORT NECHES, Texas — The City of Port Neches is looking for a new police chief after Chief Paul Lemoine announced his retirement.

Chief Lemoine has served the City of Port Neches for 36 years but has worked in law enforcement for a total of 38 years.

"Just honored to be able to serve the citizens, and I hope I've done everything in my power to fulfill my oath of honor," he said.

Chief Lemoine got his first job with the Port Arthur Police Department in 1984. Two years later, he got a job in his hometown of Port Neches

"Pretty much entrenched in this community. I grew up here, graduated from high school here. I wanted to dedicate the rest of my career to this community," he said.

Chief Lemoine climbed the ranks from officer to sergeant, to lieutenant, to captain and then to chief in 2008.

"You take more ownership of what you're doing and the citizens, and I guess it's more gratifying that you are taking care of some of your own," he said.

Chief Lemoine helped the city through major tragedies.

"I like the high intense situations, making decisions on the seat of my pants rather than thinking about it," the chief said.

That is exactly what happened in 2019, when the TPC group facility exploded.

"We were engaged really quickly with refinery personnel, Judge Branick's office, and emergency management. They are trying to identify the substance and that kind of stuff. Well in the first hour, we had those questions pretty much answered," he said.

Now, he's ready to leave that stress behind.

"I'm going to be outside. I'm gonna be busy, yeah," he said.

Chief Lemoine is a hunter, fisher, gardener, bee keeper, carpenter and most importantly, a grandfather.

"They love picking potatoes and carrots, and riding in the tractor ranger, looking at the gators in the pond next to the house, all kinds of stuff," he said.

In some ways, a new career is just beginning for him.

"It's not like I'm going to go to the house and sit in a chair and wait for something to go on. I'll be really busy," he said.

Chief Lemoine has given his recommendation that the city hire current Port Neches Police Sergeant Cheri' Griffith.

The city manager says she's the only person to submit an application. A meeting to consider her appointment is scheduled for September 1, 2022.