'It's just ridiculous' | Crash victim taken to hospital by deputy as Kirbyville area experiences ongoing EMS shortages

First responders say the crash victim wasn't taken to the hospital by EMS because Kirbyville doesn't have a contract for an ambulance service.

KIRBYVILLE, Texas — An EMS shortage is taking a toll on parts of Jasper County.

On Tuesday, Sept. 26, a 37-year-old man was involved in a single-vehicle crash just south of Kirbyville after hydroplaning. This happened as a result of the heavy rainfall.

The man traveled into the ditch, where his vehicle overturned, according to a release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Instead of an ambulance helping the crash victim, Deputy Leslie Wade with the Jasper County Sheriff's Office came to the rescue and took the injured man to a nearby hospital.

First responders say this is because Kirbyville doesn't have a contract for an ambulance service.

Chief Deputy Scott Duncan applauds the heroic actions of Deputy Wade.

"Leslie Wade, our patrol deputy, did a fine job. Smart thinking, Quick acting. I'm really proud of her and the job she does for us," Duncan said.

When deputies and the Kirbyville Volunteer Fire Department swiftly responded to the scene of the crash, EMS was nowhere in sight.

"She made contact and was advised that there wasn't gonna be an ambulance coming. There was none available at the time," said Beech Grove Volunteer Fire Department Chief James Gunter.

Gunter says Kirbyville has not hired designated emergency services.

"It is not our responsibility to provide EMS to the city of Kirbyville anymore than it would be Beaumont's," Gunter said.

Allegiance Mobile Health is contracted with the northern and southern districts of Jasper County.

Even though they don't have a contract with the city of Kirbyville, they do respond to emergencies there, but only if they have the available units.

"We are running these people in the ground. It's just ridiculous. We can't sustain what we're doing. We can't sustain 650 runs a month, do the math," Gunter said.

Daniel Gillespie with Allegiance Mobile Health says the company is not the ambulance provider for Kirbyville, nor are they required to provide services to the city.

Gillespie says he's contacted the city to strike a deal, but so far they have not responded.

"To my knowledge they have not made an effort 50 of those calls in August were to Kirbyville being made by a provider that has no obligation to do that cut," Gunter said.

Until that happens, Gunter hopes dedicated first responders like Deputy Wade will continue to be around to serve the community.

"They're doing it because we ask them, let's try to help these people if we can help them," Gunter said.

12News reached out to Kirbyville Mayor Frank George. We did not hear back from him in time for this publication.