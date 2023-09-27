TxDOT inviting public to help pick location of proposed US 69 Woodville-Colmesneil relief route

The purpose of this project is to provide a relief route to support safe and efficient south and north movement of people and goods between Colmesneil and Warren.

TYLER COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation is inviting the public to two different meetings to help them pick the location of a proposed evacuation route.

The purpose of this project is to provide a relief route to support safe and efficient south and north movement of people and goods between Colmesneil and Warren, according to TxDOT's website.

The US 69 Woodville-Colmesneil Relief Route would stretch about 25 miles from approximately one mile south of RR 255 to approximately one mile south of Black Creek in Tyler County.

TxDOT representatives will present four different route options during these meetings and want feedback from the public to help them decide which they could use.

Sarah Dupree with TxDOT says it's crucial to hear from residents who drive these routes everyday.

"We want to know how they feel about these different alternatives, which ones they would prefer which ones they might not prefer, and why they might not prefer those," she said.

TxDOT representatives are hosting two in-person public meetings, in which attendees will be able to review project materials, ask questions and leave written comments.

Woodville Public Meeting

Tuesday, October 24 2023, 5 to 7 p.m.

Woodville ISD Kirby Gym - 505 N. Charlton St. Woodville, TX 75979

Warren Public Meeting

Thursday, October 26, 2023, 5 to 7 p.m.

Warren ISD Board Room - 395 FM 3290, Warren, TX 77664

Comments must be received or postmarked on or before Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, to be a part of the official meeting record.

Official comment can be provided in the following ways:

In person at either of two meetings using provided comment form

Online comment form

Online engagement site

Email: bmtprojects@txdot.gov

Mail: TxDOT Beaumont District

US 69 Woodville Relief Route

8350 Eastex Freeway

Beaumont, TX 77708

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.