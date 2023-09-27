Sabine-Neches Chiefs' Association conducts drill on the Neches River to train for plant fires, other emergency events

The drill included a first aid tent and food for the first responders as if it were a real emergency event.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORT NECHES, Texas — The Sabine-Neches Chiefs' Association conducted a full "incident command" water-flow drill Wednesday at Riverfront Park in Port Neches as part of a test to tackle plant fires in Southeast Texas.

The drill included a first aid tent and food for the first responders as if it were a real emergency event.

River water is used to battle fires like the blaze at the TPC Group Chemical Plant explosion and, most recently, the Orange County 'Gist' wildfire.

Port Neches Fire Chief, Eloy Vega, said this drill benefits the public.

"This drill tests our resources and tests our compatibility both with equipment personnel. Especially, with communications over the radio," he said.

President of the Sabine-Neches Chiefs' Association, Tim Ocnaschek, says it's the oldest mutual aide organization in the U.S.

"It's made up of first responders from Jasper, Orange, Hardin and Jefferson Counties. There's been a number of opportunities where each agency doesn't have enough resources to manage everything with their own stuff. There was a big fire in Vidor a couple weeks ago where we came together and there was a large one in Jasper."

More than 30 agencies attended the drill and practiced using powerful equipment that pump 20,000 gallons of water from the river in just one minute through connecting equipment, according to Vega.

"It reemphasizes the spirit of corporation here in the region. That's something that every community member should be proud of. We must be able to at least flow that minimum amount of water to be able to contain a fire and put it out, and at the same time to cool down the adjacent structures," Vega said. The water must cool down the radiating heat that could set off a chain reaction whether it's another fire or explosion. Now these apparatus are connected together to flow water from the river."

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device