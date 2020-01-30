BEAUMONT, Texas — For most teenage girls, picking out the perfect prom dress is an experience like no other. But for those in foster care, it doesn't always seem possible.

Shari Pulliam says each year before prom season, each Child Protective Services makes sure that's not an issue.

"I found out that our kids weren't going to prom and I asked why, and it's because they didn't have a dress,"

She said it's something they've done for years.

"They want want to be part of a group, they want to fit in, and they want to go to their prom in style and that's why we started this prom project 15 years ago," Pulliam said.

Every year, they do a special prom just for the teens in foster car at The Courtyard in Groves. While the guys are getting ready with some help from the Beaumont Junior League, the girls get to pick out a dress, shoes, jewelry and even have their hair and makeup done.

"I want them to walk out of that prom event on February 29 feeling like the beautiful princess that they are," Pulliam said.

Over the years, Pulliam had collected close to 3000 dresses for the girls to choose from, until Imelda hit.

The storage unit they were kept in took in almost knee-high water.

"We lost over half our dresses that we'd been collecting for the last 15 years," Pulliam said.

She said they need dresses of all sizes and styles, shoes, jewelry and makeup to replace what was lost.

"If they want a mermaid style dress, I want to make sure we have that for them, if they want a princess style dress I want to make sure they get that. This day is about them," Pulliam said.

She said the kids get to keep everything they wear for their own proms, but the girls walk away with so much more.

"When they leave, I've actually seen lives transformed, I've had so many girls come up to me afterwards and say this is the best day of my life," Pulliam said.

If you're interested in donating, the drop off event will be held Friday, February 7, at Double A Storage in Nederland from 10:30 to 2. Donations can also be dropped off anytime during normal business hours until Feb. 28.

