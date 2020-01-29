PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A Port Arthur church is set to serve as one of hundreds of church all over the world to host 'Night to Shine 2020,' a prom experience for people with special needs.

The event is 'an unforgettable prom night experience, centered on God's love' is for those with special needs ages 14 and older. It's sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation, and will be held on February 7.

According to the website, registration for guests is 'at capacity,' but 'Buddy volunteers' and 'event volunteers are still able to register for the event.

Churches in all 50 states and in 20 countries will host the event on the same night.

According to a Night to Shine news release, every guest comes to the 'complimentary event on a red carpet complete with a warm welcome from a friendly crowd and paparazzi.'

The Tim Tebow Foundation has committed millions of dollars in financial support, each of the local churches needs local donors to help with hosting the event.

If you're interested in donating dresses, you can take them to Ridgewood Church at 2920 Lake Arthur Dr, Port Arthur on Sundays from 12:30-2:00 p.m. or Wednesdays 6:00-8:00 p.m.

From a Night to Shine news release:

Ridgewood Church is excited to be a part of this worldwide movement that God is using as a catalyst to change how culture embraces people with special needs and to rally the church worldwide to stand up for those who are differently-abled. Every guest of Night to Shine enters this complimentary event on a red carpet complete with a warm welcome from a friendly crowd and paparazzi. Once inside, guests receive the royal treatment, including hair and makeup stations, shoe shining areas, limousine rides, corsages and boutonnieres, a catered dinner, karaoke, prom favors, a dance floor… all leading up to the moment when each guest is crowned king or queen of the prom. “I am blown away by how we are seeing God use the Church to step into this space as an advocate for people with special needs. It’s not about my foundation or the churches themselves, but about communities coming together to love and celebrate people with differences.

Every town, every village, every state, every country needs a Night to Shine for their special needs community – a chance to be a part of something significant and life-changing…and to be blessed in the process,” said Tim Tebow, founder of the Tim Tebow Foundation. As lead sponsor of Night to Shine, the Tim Tebow Foundation helps each host church with official guidance from the Tim Tebow Foundation staff. Though the foundation has committed millions of dollars in financial support, each of these local churches needs local donors to help in hosting the event.

When Night to Shine launched in 2015, 44 host churches and 15,000 volunteers worked together to honor more than 7,000 kings and queens of the prom. This past February, 537 host churches and 175,000 volunteers came together to celebrate 90,000 honored guests with special needs.

Now in its fifth anniversary year, the Tim Tebow Foundation is seeing new churches sign up continuously and the event is expected to take place in over 700 locations this coming February. For additional information on the Night to Shine hosted by Ridgewood Church in Port Arthur, visit: www.nighttoshinesetx.com For more information on the worldwide movement of Night to Shine, sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation, visit: www.timtebowfoundation.org/index.php/night-to-shine

