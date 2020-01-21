BEAUMONT, Texas — Prom season is coming up and you can help out a Southeast Texas teen girl in need by donating a prom dress.

Child Protective Services and the Junior League of Beaumont are partnering to hold their annual Prom Dress Drive according to ta release from the Texas Department of Family & Protective Services.

The agency has been collecting dresses for the last 15 years and when Tropical Storm Imelda flooded the CPS office in Beaumont more than half the dresses they had been collecting were destroyed according to the release.

Dresses of all sizes are being accepted as well as shoes and accessories.

The drive will happen Friday, February 7, 2020, at AA Storage at 3310 Hwy 69 N Access Rd in Nederland from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. the release said.

Racks will be set up out front so that donors can drive up and drop off their donated dresses, shoes and accessories quickly and easily.

Prom-bound girls in foster care will be able to pick out a dress at their annual Prom Project at the end of February.

Boys currently in foster care and heading to prom aren't left out according to DFPS spokesperson Shari Pulliam.

The boys get a haircut from Sport Clips and a tux at Ortiz Formal Wear in Nederland Pulliam told 12News.

Volunteers from the Tri City Corvette Club then drive the kids to prom according to Pulliam.

From a Texas Department of Family & Protective Services news release…

Child Protective Services needs your help collecting Prom Dresses, Prom Shoes and Accessories for our Annual Prom Project benefiting young teens in the Foster Care System.

CPS lost over half their dresses they had been collecting for the last 15 years in the flooding caused by Tropical Storm Imelda.

CPS along with the Jr. League of Beaumont will be hosting a Prom Dress Drive on Friday, Feb. 7th from 10:30 to 2:30!

CPS will have racks set up out front of the building. Just drive up and they will get your items from your car and fill their empty dress racks!

Accepting Prom Dresses of ALL sizes, Prom shoes and accessories!

Let’s help CPS fill these racks with beautiful Prom Dresses for the girls in foster care to choose from at their Annual Prom Project held at the end of February!

