Major drainage project underway in Orange to protect residents from flooding

"To have this blessing come through, and not have it affect the tax payers locally, is truly a blessing since it is way over due," said Orange Mayor, Larry Spears.

ORANGE, Texas — Work has officially began on a major drainage improvement project in the City of Orange.

Residents near Meeks Drive and Highway 87 know all too well how necessary this project is as they've been flooded several times.

City of Orange Mayor Larry Spears says this has been of top priority.

"Just to finally be able to get these things done, that have been long awaited and very much needed. We are very excited to get this started and people ask what it's like to be Mayor of Orange, well you have 19,324 bosses," Spears said.

The numerous bosses have long awaited the completion of projects like this.

The changes include adding concrete barriers to allow more water to be diverted from people's property and Director of Public Works Adam Jack says, this will benefit everyone.

"The job is gonna put in 1,500 feet of concrete lining channel, to replace this old ditch. It will be maintenance free, will carry more amounts of water than ever before. It's gonna be a great opportunity for the city to improve drainage as a whole," Jack said.

He says neighbors should notice big drainage improvements.

"There will be less activity in here, less debris here. Nothing getting hung up back here. Less animals and now more overall a better benefit for both greenway 1 and 2," Jack said.

The American Rescue Plan helped pay and pave the way for this million dollar project.

"Fortunately thanks to the partnership the drainage office has with the community, we were able to secure those funds to help start this project," Jack said.

Mayor Spears says the funds arrived, right when the neighborhood needed it most.

Officials hope this will be finished by Spring 2023, just in time for hurricane season.