Police mourning loss of long-time crossing guard who worked toughest 'intersection in Groves'

GROVES, Texas — The Groves Police Department is mourning the loss of a long-time crossing guard who kept area children safe at one of the city's toughest intersections.

Deborah Reeves is a Groves resident and started serving as a crossing guard in February 2009. She worked as a crossing guard at Taft Elementary for years.

Police describe the intersection as "the toughest intersection in Groves to work." Reeves worked it without a single child getting hurt.

Reeves is described as a crossing guard that no one had to worry about because she was always on time. Police feel that many take crossing guards for granted, but they are at city intersections first thing in the morning keeping children safe in the sunshine, rain, sleet and snow.

"Thank you Deborah for keeping our children safe," the police said. "Rest in Peace."

From a Groves Police Department release:

