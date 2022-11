Beaumont Police were previously looking for Afeni Candler.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A 22-year-old woman who was reported missing out of Beaumont Monday has been found.

Beaumont Police were previously looking for Afeni Candler. She has since been found and is safe.

At the time of her disappearance, Candler has last been seen in the 1300 block of North Street in Beaumont.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device