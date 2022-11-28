Beaumont CVB partnering with ExxonMobil to hold '12 Days of Christmas Toy Drive'

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont residents have a chance to help spread holiday cheer during the season of giving.
The Beaumont CVB is working with ExxonMobil for the first inaugural 12 Days of Christmas Toy Drive.
The drive will run from November 30, 2022, until December 12, 2022. The Beaumont CVB van will be parked at various events and businesses to collect toys for children in the community.
Beaumont CVB is accepting gifts for children of all ages.
Donations will be accepted at the Beaumont Convention & Visitors Bureau located at 505 Willow Street. A drop-off box will be available at each of the following events to collect toys:
November 30
- City of Beaumont Christmas Tree Lighting
- Downtown Event Centre
December 1
- Museum Tree Lighting
- Art Museum of Southeast Texas
- Cardinal Lights
- Lamar University
- Main Street Market
- Beaumont Civic Center
December 2
- Christmas in Boomtown
- Spindletop-Gladys City Boomtown Museum
- Main Street Market
- Beaumont Civic Center
- Movie night - A Christmas Story
- Jefferson Theatre
December 3
- Main Street Market
- Beaumont Civic Center
December 4
- Symphony Concert - "Home for the Holidays"
- Julie Rogers Theatre
December 5
- Gyro Monday
- Elsa's Greek Grill
December 6
- Taco Tuesday
- Carmela's Beaumont
December 7
- Fried Chicken Wednesday
- J Wilson's
December 8
- Danny O'Flaherty's Celtic Christmas
- Logon Café
December 9
- Movie Night - Elf
- Jefferson Theatre
- Friday Night Out
- Madison's on Dowlen
December 10
- Top 40s Night with DJ Erick
- Pour09 Rooftop & Bar
December 11th
- A Charlie Brown Christmas - Live!
- Jefferson Theatre
December 12
- Oaks Historic District Christmas Party
- Oaks Historic District
