Beaumont CVB partnering with ExxonMobil to hold '12 Days of Christmas Toy Drive'

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont residents have a chance to help spread holiday cheer during the season of giving.

The Beaumont CVB is working with ExxonMobil for the first inaugural 12 Days of Christmas Toy Drive.

The drive will run from November 30, 2022, until December 12, 2022. The Beaumont CVB van will be parked at various events and businesses to collect toys for children in the community.

Beaumont CVB is accepting gifts for children of all ages.

Donations will be accepted at the Beaumont Convention & Visitors Bureau located at 505 Willow Street. A drop-off box will be available at each of the following events to collect toys:

November 30

City of Beaumont Christmas Tree Lighting Downtown Event Centre



December 1

Museum Tree Lighting Art Museum of Southeast Texas

Cardinal Lights Lamar University

Main Street Market Beaumont Civic Center



December 2

Christmas in Boomtown Spindletop-Gladys City Boomtown Museum

Main Street Market Beaumont Civic Center

Movie night - A Christmas Story Jefferson Theatre



December 3

Main Street Market Beaumont Civic Center



December 4

Symphony Concert - "Home for the Holidays" Julie Rogers Theatre



December 5

Gyro Monday Elsa's Greek Grill



December 6

Taco Tuesday Carmela's Beaumont



December 7

Fried Chicken Wednesday J Wilson's



December 8

Danny O'Flaherty's Celtic Christmas Logon Café



December 9

Movie Night - Elf Jefferson Theatre

Friday Night Out Madison's on Dowlen



December 10

Top 40s Night with DJ Erick Pour09 Rooftop & Bar



December 11th

A Charlie Brown Christmas - Live! Jefferson Theatre



December 12

Oaks Historic District Christmas Party Oaks Historic District



