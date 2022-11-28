x
Holidays

Beaumont CVB partnering with ExxonMobil to hold '12 Days of Christmas Toy Drive'

Th drive will run from November 30, 2022 until December 12, 2022.
Credit: Beaumont CVB

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont residents have a chance to help spread holiday cheer during the season of giving. 

The Beaumont CVB is working with ExxonMobil for the first inaugural 12 Days of Christmas Toy Drive.

The drive will run from November 30, 2022, until December 12, 2022. The Beaumont CVB van will be parked at various events and businesses to collect toys for children in the community. 

Beaumont CVB is accepting gifts for children of all ages. 

Donations will be accepted at the Beaumont Convention & Visitors Bureau located at 505 Willow Street. A drop-off box will be available at each of the following events to collect toys:

November 30 

  • City of Beaumont Christmas Tree Lighting 
    • Downtown Event Centre

December 1

  • Museum Tree Lighting 
    • Art Museum of Southeast Texas
  • Cardinal Lights 
    • Lamar University
  • Main Street Market 
    • Beaumont Civic Center

December 2 

  • Christmas in Boomtown 
    • Spindletop-Gladys City Boomtown Museum
  • Main Street Market 
    • Beaumont Civic Center
  • Movie night - A Christmas Story 
    • Jefferson Theatre

December 3

  • Main Street Market 
    • Beaumont Civic Center

December 4

  • Symphony Concert - "Home for the Holidays"
    • Julie Rogers Theatre

December 5

  • Gyro Monday
    • Elsa's Greek Grill

December 6

  • Taco Tuesday
    • Carmela's Beaumont

December 7

  • Fried Chicken Wednesday 
    • J Wilson's

December 8

  • Danny O'Flaherty's Celtic Christmas 
    • Logon Café

December 9

  • Movie Night - Elf 
    • Jefferson Theatre
  • Friday Night Out
    • Madison's on Dowlen

December 10

  • Top 40s Night with DJ Erick
    • Pour09 Rooftop & Bar

December 11th

  • A Charlie Brown Christmas - Live!
    • Jefferson Theatre

December 12

  • Oaks Historic District Christmas Party
    • Oaks Historic District

