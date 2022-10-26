City leaders release downtown Beaumont development, multi-phase strategy plan

With the approved funds from FEMA and approval of the corps of engineers, the city plans to finish restoring the riverfront park by summer of 2024

BEAUMONT, Texas — The city of Beaumont has shared a timeline and a multi-phase strategy of how they plan to develop downtown.

The riverfront park is just one of the places downtown where Southeast Texans can expect to see some big changes

The riverfront park in downtown was damaged back in 2017 during Hurricane Harvey.

A new design has been approved and they city hopes to begin construction by February 2023.

"We are going to fix the park, but there may be some additional things we want to do with the park or the property near the park in terms of development and restaurants, retail, etc.," said Director of Planning and Community Development Chris Boone.

This revitalization of downtown also includes the former AT&T building, which is currently being eyed by developers locally and around the state.

Anyone interested in buying the building must submit a proposal by February 2, 2023. Then, a special committee will review the proposals and make a recommendation to city council whether they should sell to a developer.

"At that point we will evaluate what those proposals are for, and if we want to sell or keep the property," said Boone.

Also in the plan is the building at 125 Magnolia Street, which is currently sitting vacant.

Boone tells 12News he is excited for these plans that help highlight transparency with the people of Beaumont.

"We need to make sure the public is aware of what's going on and also that they have an opportunity," he said. "When we speak about downtown plan, we will have time to talk about the downtown plan, what they would want to see down there as we formalize what that vision would be."

Beaumont City Councilman AJ Turner says all the projects are an accomplishment and he's excited to share them with Beaumont residents.

"The most important part is we keep moving, and not develop one thing at a time. I think we can walk and chew gum at the same time. The citizens deserve to see an overall downtown development plan, not just one area," he said.

During the next six months, city council members and some special committees will discuss what they want to see in downtown.

Ideas will be accepted from the public until February 2023.