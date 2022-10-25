Jefferson County Drainage District 6 leaders hold public meeting ahead of regional watershed study

DD6 is working on an $8.5 million regional watershed study, so they called on the public to point out hotspots that might need attention.

Example video title will go here for this video

BEAUMONT, Texas — Jefferson County Drainage District 6 leaders held a meeting Tuesday to gather input from the community and share information with property owners.

They wanted to know what should be done to protect neighborhoods from flooding, which is a big problem in Southeast Texas.

The meeting was held at the Beaumont Event Centre.

"Citizens can come and tell us exactly what they're seeing, we want to make sure we aren't missing anything, what's happening in your neighborhood, on your street, what kind of flooding issues are you having?" said Jefferson County DD6 Chief Business Officer, Karen Stewart.

DD6 is working on an $8.5 million regional watershed study so they called on the public to point out hotspots that might need attention.

Resident Carol Dixon previously told 12News water settles in front of her home. She attended the meeting on Tuesday evening.

"If you would have seen, in fact we were, right by the drainage, and there was the Elaganté Hotel, it looked like a river," Dixon said.

Residents visited stations based on where they live. They entered their address and got a look at their own flood situation.

"Exactly down to the street, what you are seeing at your address, pin it into their model, you can ask any questions you would like but really tonight is all about getting the input," Stewart said.

The engineers received their public input and now it's up to them, to put it to use.

"I'm trusting that they will be able to make a difference," said Dixon.

The regional watershed study still has another year until it's complete and two more meetings are planned until then.

People can email comments to DD6 at fiffcomment@dd6.org.

A web map will be available soon on DD6.org.